LSU QB Myles Brennan reverses transfer decision

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has reversed his transfer decision and will be returning to the Tigers.

Brennan announced on Nov. 1 that he would be entering the transfer portal. However, six weeks later he announced he has decided to stay at LSU.

There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation! 🦾 pic.twitter.com/uxNtwDP7iU — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) December 16, 2021

If you’re wondering what changed, the answer is plenty.

First off, LSU hired a new head coach. Second, starting quarterback Max Johnson decided to leave as a transfer.

Johnson’s transfer likely opened up a path for Brennan to regain his starting job.

Brennan was the starter entering the 2020 season but suffered an injury early into the season and was replaced by Johnson. Then Brennan suffered a broken arm ahead of the 2021 season, allowing Johnson to become the starter once again.

If all goes well for him, Brennan could be the starting LSU quarterback in 2022. Brennan passed for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 2020 before getting hurt.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports