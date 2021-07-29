Texas A&M supports expansion of SEC to include rival Texas

Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012 so it could enhance its brand and distinguish itself from rival Texas. The move helped the Aggies become the only Texas-based school in the SEC.

Many wondered whether Texas A&M would support the SEC’s expansion to include rival Texas, and they will.

The Texas A&M Board of Regents met on Wednesday. They nearly voted unanimously in favor of having school president vote in support of SEC expansion.

Full statement from Texas A&M’s board of regents on their meeting today and decision to recommend support for SEC expansion: pic.twitter.com/o0CMIqaaXP — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) July 28, 2021

Three-quarters of the SEC’s 14 schools need to vote in favor of expansion in order for Texas and Oklahoma to be added to the conference. The Aggies were expected to be the largest potential hurdle. If they are in favor of the move, not much should be expected to stand in the way of the conference’s expansion.

The remaining issue will be sorting out matters with the Big 12, which is the conference Texas and Oklahoma are ditching. The Big 12 is threatening legal action. The most likely scenario will involve payouts to the Big 12’s remaining schools.