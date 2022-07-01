Texas A&M staffer caught on video talking about boosters paying recruits

Jimbo Fisher was irate when Nick Saban publicly accused Texas A&M of paying recruits, but a new piece of evidence seems to support Saban’s claim.

A video surfaced on social media this week that appeared to show a Texas A&M staffer trying to sell — literally — recruits on playing for the Aggies. While showing the prospective players around Kyle Field, the staffer pointed to the luxury suites and said “Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here.”

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought you weren't suppose to talk about money on these recruiting trips? "Yall getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here" Inducement? "NiL hAd nOtHiNg tO dO WiTh iT"#GigEm #CFB @NCAA pic.twitter.com/bsSpAoRIOX — Ewers Barber (@EwersBarber) June 30, 2022

Saban was once again critical of the way some programs are violating the Name, Image and Likeness rules while speaking to business leaders at a dinner party in Birmingham, Ala. back in May. The Alabama coach singled out Texas A&M and said they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher then unloaded on Saban and called him a narcissist.

Programs are not supposed to use money to entice recruits, though the new NIL rules have made that possible. Saban backed down slightly from his initial remarks about Texas A&M, but the video above certainly helped support his claim.