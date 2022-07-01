 Skip to main content
Texas A&M staffer caught on video talking about boosters paying recruits

July 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jimbo Fisher at a press conference

Jul 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media and answers questions during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher was irate when Nick Saban publicly accused Texas A&M of paying recruits, but a new piece of evidence seems to support Saban’s claim.

A video surfaced on social media this week that appeared to show a Texas A&M staffer trying to sell — literally — recruits on playing for the Aggies. While showing the prospective players around Kyle Field, the staffer pointed to the luxury suites and said “Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here.”

Saban was once again critical of the way some programs are violating the Name, Image and Likeness rules while speaking to business leaders at a dinner party in Birmingham, Ala. back in May. The Alabama coach singled out Texas A&M and said they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher then unloaded on Saban and called him a narcissist.

Programs are not supposed to use money to entice recruits, though the new NIL rules have made that possible. Saban backed down slightly from his initial remarks about Texas A&M, but the video above certainly helped support his claim.

