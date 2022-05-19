Nick Saban clarifies his comments about Texas A&M

Alabama coach Nick Saban sought to clarify his comments about Texas A&M and NIL rights after a furor erupted over them Thursday.

In a speech Wednesday, Saban had expressed concern about how NIL rules were being enforced, and singled out Texas A&M by claiming they “bought every player on their team.” After a furious response from the Aggies, Saban went on ESPNU Radio to clarify his comments.

Saban said he should not have singled out any schools by name and apologized for that. He reiterated that his remarks were motivated by “concern” for college football and what the current rules will lead to.

Nick Saban with @SXMCollege: "I should have never singled anybody out, and I apologize for that part of it." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 19, 2022

Nick Saban on ESPNU Radio: “My concern is college football in general. I think a lot of us are concerned about that. A lot of people are concerned about what’s happening. People really want to understand what’s happening in college football." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Saban also added that he had never actually accused Texas A&M of doing anything illegal.

“I really wasn’t saying that anybody did anything illegal in using name, image and likeness. I didn’t say that,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “That was something assumed by what I said. That’s not what I meant nor what I said. … There’s nothing illegal about this. Its the system that allows you to do it, and that’s the issue that I have.”

Saban added that he had reached out to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher to try to clear the air, but never received a response.

Nick Saban says on ESPNU Radio that he reached out to Jimbo Fisher and “never got a response. … I feel bad about it, but I’m not changing my philosophy." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Fisher had issued a fiery response to Saban’s comments earlier Thursday. Fisher worked as an assistant under Saban, but said that he considers their relationship to be over in light of the remarks. We will have to wait and see if he changes his tune now that Saban has at least partly apologized.