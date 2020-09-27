Texas staffer takes shot at Oklahoma over Twitter after comeback win

The Texas Longhorns have many reasons to be proud on Saturday.

Texas came back to beat Texas Tech in overtime 63-56 in a stunning comeback. The Longhorns were down 56-41 with 3:13 left. They scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick, then scored again and added a 2-point conversion to tie the game. They won in the first overtime with a touchdown and stop.

Conversely, their rival, Oklahoma, blew a 21-point lead and lost at home to Kansas State 38-35. Texas director of recruiting Bryant Carrington took the occasion to celebrate his team’s victory and OU’s defeat.

Carrington’s job is to pump up his program and to win recruiting battles against Oklahoma. A tweet like that can help him accomplish his goal. But that doesn’t happen first without a big Texas comeback win.