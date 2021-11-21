Texas hits ugly low in loss to West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns hit a new low this season during Saturday’s loss to West Virginia.

The Longhorns lost 31-23 for their sixth straight loss, sending them to 4-7 on the season. They were officially eliminated from bowl contention with the defeat.

Texas went into halftime trailing 21-10. Quarterback Casey Thompson had a pathetic showing, going 4/14 for 29 yards with an interception. He was replaced in the second half by Hudson Card who went 10/16 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has many weaknesses, but his one strength is supposed to be on offense, and especially in the passing game. For his starting quarterback to have such a poor first half is a true embarrassment for the program.

Texas has now lost six games in a row for the first time since 1956.

The Longhorns once were 4-1 and led 41-23 against Oklahoma late in the third quarter of the Red River Shootout. They blew that lead, lost 55-48, and haven’t won since. They even lost last week to Kansas.

Texas really got rid of a guy who went 7-3 and won a bowl game last season only to hire Sarkisian to go 4-7 and lose six in a row. That’s awful.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports