Texas safety BJ Foster fractured hand punching car bumper

Texas safety B.J. Foster suffered an odd injury.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said on Thursday that Foster fractured a bone in his hand hitting his car bumper. Someone apparently hit Foster’s car and didn’t leave a note, leading Foster to hit the bumper in anger.

Foster is entering his junior season for the Longhorns. He had 46 tackles in 2018 and 34 in 2019. He also has four sacks and two interceptions in his career. And hopefully he’ll be able to heal up without much of an issue.