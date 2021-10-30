Video: Texas Tech totally botches field goal try to end half

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were unfortunately involved in one of the more chaotic plays you’re likely to see in 2021.

Already losing 28-7 just before halftime of their game against Oklahoma, the Red Raiders had 4th and goal with the clock ticking down and no timeouts. The play was to rush the field goal team on and try to get three points before the half.

It did not work. Texas Tech was so disorganized that the kicker was sprinting onto the field with one second left and had no chance of getting in position prior to the snap. The result was one of the most chaotic and ill-prepared moments you’ll see — and no, they did not get the snap off.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN??? THIS JUST HAPPENED !!!! TEXAS TECH OH NO pic.twitter.com/LuZ47Uad5Q — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 30, 2021

Brutal. It’s also the mark of a very disorganized team, which does not speak well of the coaching staff. Admittedly, part of that may be down to the fact that they fired head coach Matt Wells this week, but it’s still a bad look.

The fact that the program looks so bad right now does add more context to the fact that boosters are apparently willing to consider one really polarizing name to replace Wells.