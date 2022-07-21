Tim Tebow names surprising player as possibly best Ole Miss QB ever

Ole Miss has had some good quarterbacks throughout their 100-plus year history, including Archie Manning and Eli Manning. But Tim Tebow believes that another quarterback is the best to ever play the position for the school.

Tebow appeared on ESPN’s “SEC Now” during Wednesday’s portion of the SEC’s annual media days, along with analysts Greg McElroy and Takeo Spikes. The panel was discussing what SEC team had the most talent to replace, and Tebow mentioned Ole Miss. In his answer, the former Heisman Trophy winner had a surprising statement about who he thinks is the program’s greatest quarterback ever.

“I’m really interested to see what Ole Miss looks like,” Tebow said via Erik Hall of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “It’s such a successful season last year, but you’re losing (offensive coordinator) Jeff Lebby. I think that’s a huge loss. And then, you’re also trying to replace probably the best quarterback in school history — and you’re doing it with two very different guys.”

Tebow was referring to Matt Corral, who played at Ole Miss from 2018-2022 and was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 94th pick in the 2022 draft.

While Corral had a productive four years with the Rebels, Eli Manning is statistically the greatest passer in Ole Miss history in a few major categories. Eli, who played for Ole Miss from 2000-2003, leads all Ole Miss quarterbacks in passing yards (10,119) and touchdowns (81). Bo Wallace, who played for the Rebels from 2012-2014, comes in just behind Manning with 62 touchdown passes and 9,534 passing yards. Corral has the third-most touchdown passes (57) and passing yards (8,287).

However, Corral did have a higher completion percentage (67.3 percent) than Manning, as well as more rushing touchdowns (18 to Manning’s five) and just 23 interceptions to 35 for Manning. Both Corral and Eli peaked with 10-3 seasons in their final years in school.

Archie doesn’t have the same stats since he played in a different era. But his teams went 22-10-1 from 1968-1970, which is more than respectable.