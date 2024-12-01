Travis Hunter appears to address surprising viral moment with girlfriend

Travis Hunter may have locked up the Heisman Trophy with his monster performance on Friday, but the Colorado star’s girlfriend did not look all that happy for him after the game.

Hunter had 10 catches for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns in Colorado’s 52-0 win over Oklahoma State at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. He also had an interception on defense. Following the game, Hunter shared an interesting moment with his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee.

Travis Hunter’s girlfriend was NOT happy with him after the game pic.twitter.com/falTvXXdcm — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) November 29, 2024

It sure looked like Lenee was unhappy with Hunter about something. Hunter definitely saw all the attention the video got, and he shared some photos of him and Lenee on Instagram after the game. Hunter also commented on his own post.

“Stop being so invested she good,” Hunter wrote.

Travis Hunter appeared to address the surprising viral video of him and his girlfriend Leanna Leneee pic.twitter.com/JuOU4UhsJm — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) December 1, 2024

Even if Lenee was annoyed with Hunter about something, it looks like all is well between the couple. It’s a good thing, too, as they announced some big personal news earlier this year.

Hunter is now up to 1,152 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns on the season. He also has 4 interceptions and a forced fumble. The junior is the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and a virtual lock to be taken in the top five of the upcoming NFL Draft.