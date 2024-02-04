Travis Hunter announces big personal news

After his breakout year in 2023, Travis Hunter’s 2024 is off to a pretty hot start too.

The Colorado Buffaloes star Hunter made a big announcement to his Instagram page on Sunday. He announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee.

Hunter also shared a video of the lavish engagement ring he got for Lenee.

The ring Travis Hunter got for his fiancé Leanna 🔥 🎥 : @TravisHunterJr pic.twitter.com/YDclgY6ror — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) February 4, 2024

The 20-year-old Hunter burst onto the scene as a sophomore at Colorado last season. With his exploits at both wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter was a consensus All-American and also took home the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile football player in the NCAA. While Hunter had to miss extended time with an injury suffered on a controversial hit by an opponent, fans are still buzzing about what Hunter’s junior season (the last before he becomes NFL Draft-eligible) might hold.

Already one of the most talented and marketable players in the sport, Hunter has now achieved another major milestone. He is not the only college football star to get engaged in the last several weeks either.