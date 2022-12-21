Travis Hunter could turn down Colorado for 1 school?

A lot of speculation has suggested that Travis Hunter is set to follow Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, but one school may have other ideas.

247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell said Wednesday that Hunter has had discussions with Georgia coach Kirby Smart and other Bulldogs staff members. He predicted that the Bulldogs and Colorado will be the finalists for Hunter, and that Georgia is a legitimate option for the former top recruit.

“I am pretty confident that Georgia is a legitimate, serious player,” Mansell said, via Grant Hughes of 247Sports. “I am not saying he ends up at Georgia, but he has had multiple conversations with Georgia staff members and at least two different conversations with Kirby Smart.”

Hunter was the shock of last year’s signing day, as he stunned the world by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State. Sanders had suggested that Hunter was going to follow him to Colorado, but that clearly is not a sure thing.

Georgia would be a natural fit for Hunter, who played as a wide receiver and defensive back for Jackson State. Colorado would make the bigger splash, but the Bulldogs might be a better fit for his talent level at this point.