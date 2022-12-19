No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter enters transfer portal

Travis Hunter shocked the college football when he committed to Jackson State last year, but his stay at the FCS school will be a very brief one.

Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, announced on his YouTube channel Sunday that he has entered the transfer portal. The move was widely expected after Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Many assume Hunter will follow Sanders to Colorado, but the two-way standout insists he will “take my time with this decision and just weigh my options.”

“Yes, I see everybody wants me to follow Coach Prime. I want to follow Coach Prime, too. If it’s a fit for me, I’ll go. If it’s not a fit for me then I’m not going,” Hunter said. “I’m not saying I’m committing to Colorado right now or I’m never gonna do it. That’s not my plan as of right now, to just go jump in and be on a team.”

Hunter dealt with some injuries during his freshman season at Jackson state, but he still flashed his potential. He recorded 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense and contributed on offense with 14 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders was asked recently if he expects Hunter to follow him to Colorado, and he had a very strong response.

Hunter’s decision to commit to Jackson State was arguably the most stunning move in college football recruiting history. He had an opportunity to play for Sanders at a small school and dominate the competition. Now that Sanders is with a Pac-12 program that is expected to experience some growing pains, it is possible Hunter will want to at least hear what other schools have to say.