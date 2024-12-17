Travis Hunter’s fiancee Leanna Lenee addresses online backlash against her

Travis Hunter’s fiancee Leanna Lenee on Monday responded to all the criticism she has been receiving on social media.

Lenee became a trending topic last week when Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Many fans had negative comments about Lenee not acting very supportive of Hunter when he won the award.

Some noticed that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders seemingly had to gesture to Lenee to congratulate Hunter. Others also called her out for hugging Hunter before his mom was able to after Travis’ name was announced.

In an eight-minute video she posted Monday on TikTok, Lenee addressed the Heisman ceremony controversy as well as a few other incidents people have held against her.

“Now the last thing, the actual Heisman ceremony,” said Lenee. “This is making me so mad because anyone who knows me knows I support Travis in every win, everything that he does, because I truly, truly love that man. He is perfect in my eyes.

“So, when his name was called, when you watch the video, you can see me like [motion to get up]. But his mom didn’t get up. So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up. Maybe I just sit here with her.

“And then y’all said Coach Prime had to tell me to get up. No, he didn’t. He said, ‘Go get him. Go get your man.’ … But then, there was a camera right in front of Coach Prime and I knew they were going to film that moment. And because of how people are online, I was like, ‘I don’t want to be in that shot, so I’m going to sit down.’ … so I got out of the camera purposely so they can have their moment.”

🚨 FULL: Travis Hunter's fiancee Leanna Lenee breaks silence and calls out ''lying click bait pages'' saying she's only with him for money: pic.twitter.com/IvY93CyMI0 — LeDauof (@LeDauof_) December 16, 2024

Lenee felt like she was put in what felt like an impossible situation during the Heisman ceremony.

During the event, Lenee worried that being seen on camera celebrating with Hunter could push some comment on her taking some of the spotlight away from Hunter, his family, and Coach Sanders.

On the other hand, Lenee was also aware that some fans may also criticize her for not being supportive enough if she did not look happy enough or did not do enough, in their eyes, to congratulate her partner.

Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony was just one of several issues Lenee felt like she had to address.