Salty Travis Kelce throws some shade at Alabama after CFP game

Travis Kelce was so salty after Cincinnati’s loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday.

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, played tight end at Cincinnati from 2009-2012 and was proud of his Bearcats for making it to the CFP. He even attended the game at AT&T Stadium and went viral for his super fandom (video here).

But Kelce was not exactly a gracious loser after the Bearcats’ 27-6 defeat to the Crimson Tide. He downplayed Alabama’s victory with a tweet he sent.

Let’s be honest tho…. Bama didn’t impress anyone tonight. They played good enough…. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 1, 2022

“Let’s be honest tho…. Bama didn’t impress anyone tonight. They played good enough…,” Kelce wrote on Twitter after the game.

A few former Alabama players responded to Kelce on Twitter.

Being a hater isn’t a good look on you trav!! U one of the last of the real 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CjdmphnNF1 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 1, 2022

😂 bra just take that L and move around https://t.co/38uankAjZQ — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) January 1, 2022

Look, Cincinnati had a great season, earned their spot in the playoff, and just came up short. There’s no reason to downplay your opponent after you’ve been beaten. And saying Alabama didn’t look good while winning by 21 only makes your team look bad. Can you imagine the margin of victory if Alabama actually played as well as Kelce thinks they should have? Sheesh.

Nick Saban’s attitude after the game was completely different as evidenced by his comment.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field during pregame warmups prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports