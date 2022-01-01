Nick Saban gives Cincinnati ultimate respect with postgame quote

Many critics began questioning whether the Cincinnati Bearcats deserved their spot in the College Football Playoff even before their game was over. Nick Saban, however, is not going to join the chorus.

Saban gave Cincinnati a huge sign of respect after Alabama’s 27-6 win over the Bearcats Friday. The Alabama coach said there was “no doubt” that Cincinnati deserved its spot in the playoff, and praised the Bearcats for giving his Crimson Tide team “all we could handle.”

Nick Saban on Cincinnati: "There’s no doubt in my mind they belonged in the playoff. They gave us all we could handle." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 1, 2022

That is the ultimate mark of respect from Saban. He also has a point: had Cincinnati been more efficient in the red zone and finished drives instead of settling for field goals, the game could have been competitive well into the fourth quarter.

According to Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, the Bearcats struggled trying to prove themselves to the CFP selection committee. Clearly, he does not need to worry about earning the respect of his counterpart. It seems his team left an impression on Saban.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports