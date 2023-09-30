Video: Trent Dilfer goes ballistic on sideline after killer penalty

UAB coach Trent Dilfer had a meltdown for the ages on Saturday after his team made a brutal mistake against Tulane.

Trailing by eight points early in the fourth quarter, UAB appeared to have forced a Tulane punt. However, the Blazers had 12 men on the field for the punt, which led to a penalty and an automatic first down.

That was enough to send Dilfer into a total and complete rage on the sideline.

TRENT DILFER LIVID ON THE SIDELINES pic.twitter.com/L2F8Ox91Uc — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 30, 2023

Dilfer’s anger is justified, though one could certainly argue the coaching staff is complicit in such a stupid penalty. Whatever the case, this is one of the more intense sideline meltdowns you are likely to see.

A longtime NFL quarterback, Dilfer has shown a rather aggressive mentality in his first year as UAB coach. That said, he might want to cool it a bit in the future.