Trevor Lawrence has funny response to old video of his terrible passing

Trevor Lawrence had a funny response on Twitter Friday to an old video of him throwing passes.

Lawrence drew rave reviews for his passing at the Clemson Pro Day on Friday.

Lawrence performing so well — and being in the conversation to be the top overall pick — led Rivals to bring up something from the past. They posted a video of Lawrence throwing passes at a scouting event in 2015. Lawrence didn’t exactly have his net accuracy down.

Projected No. 1 overall pick and former No. 1 overall prospect Trevor Lawrence has come a long way since the first time we scouted him in 2015 pic.twitter.com/vdG1AX1BVt — Rivals (@Rivals) February 12, 2021

Lawrence had some fun with the video and didn’t take things personally. He joked that he’s “never been a big net thrower guy.”

Ayyyyye chill out I’ve never been a big net thrower guy appreciate the love. https://t.co/LCPjrZxDLl — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 12, 2021

Rather than get embarrassed, Lawrence showed he can brush aside digs like he does defenders on the field.

Lawrence passed for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in three seasons at Clemson. He won one national championship.

Lawrence could very well be headed to play for a coach with whom he is familiar.