Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson in video declaring for draft

There was virtually no chance of Trevor Lawrence returning to Clemson next season with his draft stock as high as it can get, but the quarterback made his decision official on Wednesday.

Lawrence shared a video on Twitter in which he thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for his three years at Clemson.

There was some talk earlier in the year of Lawrence potentially returning to Clemson for his senior season, but that never seemed realistic. The Jacksonville Jaguars are almost certainly going to take Lawrence first overall in the draft, so he would only risk hurting his stock if he remained in college.

Ironically, the awkward interaction Lawrence had with a reporter about his mustache last weekend (video here) will be his last press conference in a Clemson uniform. Between that and the Tigers’ surprising loss to Ohio State, his college career did not end on the best note.