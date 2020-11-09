Trevor Lawrence tries to downplay talk about NFL Draft status

Whether he meant to or not, Trevor Lawrence keeps increasing speculation about a potential return to Clemson for his senior year. It’s gotten to the point where the quarterback is clearly tired of talking about it.

On Monday, Lawrence said he was “not going to corner myself” by guaranteeing he would go pro after this season, but also would not discuss the matter further.

“My mindset is the same and I really don’t want to talk about it anymore, honestly,” Lawrence said, via Riley Gates of 247Sports. “I’m just trying to enjoy my last few months here if that’s what it’s going to be. Whatever I decide to do, you guys will know in January or February. I’m not trying to make a stir. I don’t want any more people talking about me than they already are. My thing is I’m not going to corner myself. I’m leaving the door open for all my options. That’s really all I’m going to say about it.”

Lawrence’s every word on the subject has been scrutinized, so it’s understandable why he’s done talking about it. That said, he’s the one who opened the door to it by bringing up a possible return. It’s notable that even here he’s not backing away from that.