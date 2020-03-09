Tua Tagovailoa clears another hurdle in return from hip injury

Tua Tagovailoa has received nothing but good news from doctors every time his surgically repaired hip has been examined, and that theme continued for the former Alabama star on Monday.

Tagovailoa had another hip scan that revealed “no concerns,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is now cleared to resume football activities, though he will take things slow and continue to be closely monitored.

Like any injury, those involved with Tua Tagovailoa’s rehab will closely monitor the script and his progression so as not to overload the hip. The draft prospect remains on track… https://t.co/QpIF1jjIUg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2020

Tagovailoa told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he expected to be fully cleared by doctors on March 9, so everything continues to go as planned for him. NFL teams were reportedly very encouraged by his hip scans at the Combine even though he was unable to take part in any drills.

Tagovailoa is planning to throw for NFL teams at his own personal Pro Day on April 9, which gives him a month to rebuild his strength. While there will always be concern about his long-term health given all the significant injuries he suffered in college, teams appear to already be playing games regarding where they will draft Tua.

As long as he continues to avoid setbacks, Tagovailoa still has a great chance to be taken in the first five picks of the draft.