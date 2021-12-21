 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to wild colors in Idaho Potato Bowl

December 21, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Idaho Potato Bowl field

Those who watched the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday may have experienced a bit of a sensory overload. Between the all the yellow pants and the blue turf, it was almost difficult to follow the action at times.

Kent State and Wyoming squared off on Boise State’s famous blue field turf, which always makes a statement. Both teams also wore yellow pants, and we saw plenty of reactions to the visual masterpiece on Twitter.

Hopefully the product on the (blue) field was good.

