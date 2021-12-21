Twitter reacts to wild colors in Idaho Potato Bowl

Those who watched the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday may have experienced a bit of a sensory overload. Between the all the yellow pants and the blue turf, it was almost difficult to follow the action at times.

Kent State and Wyoming squared off on Boise State’s famous blue field turf, which always makes a statement. Both teams also wore yellow pants, and we saw plenty of reactions to the visual masterpiece on Twitter.

I would expect nothing less than all these colors from the Idaho Potato Bowl pic.twitter.com/OJWN7NCDev — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 21, 2021

IDAHO POTATO BOWL WARNING:

This game contains strong strobe effects that may affect photosensitive viewers #PotatoBowl pic.twitter.com/GWmI8Kg4uX — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) December 21, 2021

You really struggle to tell what is going on after every snap. The offensive and defensive lines just merge into a yellowish hue of bodies with the background of the blue turf as the canvas to this madness. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has achieved extreme high levels of Sickos. pic.twitter.com/utH74ehJcg — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 21, 2021

*Turns on the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and looks at the jerseys of Kent State and Wyoming* pic.twitter.com/NAwOWtX1Uq — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 21, 2021

Kent State, Wyoming and the Idaho Potato Bowl — feast your eyes https://t.co/MJMs8KjeN1 pic.twitter.com/wnpzIPbzZg — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) December 21, 2021

Hopefully the product on the (blue) field was good.