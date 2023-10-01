UCF QB made craziest play of the year during loss to Baylor

Saturday’s Baylor-UCF game was one of the wildest contests of the young college football season thus far. It’s only fitting that it included one of the craziest plays to date.

The Knights, trailing 36-35, were facing 4th-and-5 at their own 30-yard line with just over a minute left in the game. After taking the snap, Timmy McClain was under pressure from two Baylor defenders who were able to get past their blockers almost immediately.

Knowing that a sack would virtually end the game, McClain began the scramble of a lifetime. The UCF QB ran back all the way to the Knights’ end zone and somehow avoided a safety in the process. He threw a pass from the 2-yard line and found running back RJ Harvey for a ridiculous first down to keep his team alive.

Despite McClain’s heroics, UCF was unable to generate the go-ahead score on the drive. Placekicker Colton Boomer was well short on what would have been the game-winning field goal from 59 yards out.

Colton Boomer’s 59 yard FG attempt is well short as time expires. FINAL: Baylor 36, #UCF 35 Knights absolutely blow it in their Big 12 home opener. Allowed 29 unanswered points. Led 35-7 in the third. pic.twitter.com/s74NJnbjYy — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) September 30, 2023

The result was largely disappointing for a UCF side making their home debut since moving to the Big 12. The Knights held a commanding 35-7 lead midway through the third quarter. However, UCF blew the game in the fourth quarter as they were outscored by the Bears 26-0 in the final 15 minutes.