UCF wide receiver blows kiss to Oklahoma sideline on huge touchdown play

October 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Javon Baker taunting Oklahoma

The UCF Knights gave the Oklahoma Sooners a surprising amount of trouble on Saturday, and they flashed a bit of cockiness while doing it.

UCF took the lead against Oklahoma more than once during the second quarter of Saturday’s game, though the highlight play was an 86-yard touchdown reception for Knights receiver Javon Baker. Part of the reason it was such a highlight? Baker blew a kiss toward the Oklahoma sideline as he sprinted for the score.

The move left Oklahoma coach Brent Venables livid. Baker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the penalty yardage was assessed on the extra point and did not negate the score.

Celebrations like this will always get flagged, and they’ll probably get you fined in the NFL, too. It ultimately won’t impact the game much in this case, so Baker has a pretty great memory from this game either way.

