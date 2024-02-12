UCLA makes decision on next head coach

UCLA has named a new head football coach in the wake of Chip Kelly’s departure.

UCLA on Monday announced that they have hired DeShaun Foster as head coach. Athletic director Martin Jarmond said the school conducted a “comprehensive search” and that Foster “resonated from the start and throughout the whole process.”

“This is a dream come true,” Foster said in a statement. “I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I’m grateful for this opportunity. The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I’m excited to hit the ground running.”

Foster was UCLA’s running backs coach from 2017-2023. He was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders for the same role earlier this month, but that was before Kelly left to take the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State.

Foster was a star running back at UCLA from 1998-2001. He was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002. Foster was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round in 2002 and played several seasons for them before finishing his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2008.

There were much flashier candidates linked to the UCLA job after Kelly’s departure, but the Bruins opted for familiarity over experience with Foster.