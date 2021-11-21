UCLA star trolls USC after winning rivalry game

One player is quickly shooting up the ranks of beloved UCLA athletes.

The Bruins dismantled the USC Trojans in their rivalry game on Saturday, winning by the final of 62-33. It was their first time beating USC since 2018.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was particularly sharp, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He also added another 46 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

After the game, Thompson-Robinson trolled USC in a tweet.

“Love this team,” he wrote. “#FightOff”

The hashtag was a mocking play on USC’s famous battle cry of “Fight On.”

Thompson-Robinson was a freshman behind starter Wilton Speight when UCLA last beat USC. Thus, leading the Bruins to an emphatic win over the crosstown rivals this time around had to be especially sweet for Thompson-Robinson, who also had a memorable viral moment during the game.

Photo: Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports