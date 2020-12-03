Urban Meyer urges flexibility on Big Ten minimum games rule

Unsurprisingly, Urban Meyer is one of those who believes the Big Ten should be keeping an open mind on potential championship requirements.

Meyer told “Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt” that flexibility was paramount due to the changing nature of the circumstances, and that changes may have to be made to benefit teams like Ohio State.

“I think six games is a great place to start,” Meyer said of the Big Ten’s current championship qualifications. “Does the athletic directors and the commissioner need to stay flexible in case that’s unattainable? Or, quite simply, that’s not the right thing to do? I’m sure there’s many, many conversations going on. I just hope that they remain flexible and keep one thing in mind: what’s in the best interest of the players?”

It’s not just about what’s best for the players. The conference’s aims have to be considered too. In this case, both groups may want the same things. Ohio State is the lone Big Ten playoff contender. The conference will not want to be a reason they miss out, which is part of the reason behind these comments.