Urban Meyer issues challenge to Lincoln Riley

Urban Meyer issued a challenge to Lincoln Riley on Saturday after watching Oklahoma lose to Kansas State.

The Sooners blew a 21-point lead against the Wildcats and lost at home 38-35 to fall to 1-1.

Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had some gaudy statistics with 387 passing yards and four touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions. One of the interceptions came in the final minute when Oklahoma was trying to come back.

Meyer believes Riley now has his work set out for him to coach up Rattler.

“How many times can you try to simulate that kind of situation? 50 seconds left, 60 yards to drive, no timeouts. You practice that over and over again. Obviously he failed, he’s a redshirt freshman quarterback. This is the first time Lincoln Riley has had a non-transfer, freshman quarterback. Time to go coach him up — I know he will — he’s in uncharted waters as a coach right now,” Meyer said on FOX Saturday.

Riley is in his fourth year as Oklahoma’s head coach. He’s been spoiled with great, veteran quarterback play.

Baker Mayfield was a senior in Riley’s first year; Kyler Murray was a junior when starting in 2018; and Jalen Hurts was a senior transfer last year. Rattler is the first young quarterback he’s had as a starter since taking over for Bob Stoops.

Like Meyer said, it will be on Riley to get the most out of his team in a challenging year. Rattler also needs to show he is worthy of all the hype he has received.