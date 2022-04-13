Urban Meyer gives big hint about next career move

Urban Meyer dropped a fairly significant hint about his career plans following his unsuccessful tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In a recent appearance on “The Tim May Podcast,” Meyer said he hopes to return to college football coverage in the fall, and hinted at returning to previous work with FOX Sports.

“I love FOX. I love their team,” Meyer said (around 32:10 in the video). “There’s nothing been finalized yet, but I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that. I enjoyed celebrating those who play it, celebrating those who coach it, not kind of ripping people to shreds, but just celebrating this incredible game and most importantly the players that do this game. I plan on being back in the fall doing something like that.”

Meyer spent two years at FOX as part of its “Big Noon Kickoff” show in 2019 and 2020. He was widely praised for his work on television, and many would be happy to see him return. Others have suggested that this scenario is a strong possibility, too.

FOX brought in Bob Stoops to replace Meyer for 2021, but he was hired as one of the XFL’s new group of coaches on Wednesday. That would theoretically leave a seat open for Meyer if FOX wants him back.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports