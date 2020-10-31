Urban Meyer shares what Michigan’s big problem is

Urban Meyer shared his observation about what Michigan’s biggest problem is following the Wolverines’ 27-24 home loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

During FOX’s postgame show, Meyer broke down Michigan’s passing game. He pointed to Michigan State keeping Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton in the pocket as key to stymying Michigan’s offense.

“90 percent of Joe Milton’s passing yards last week are on RPOs and release. We talked in the pregame about how do you stop that? You play tight coverage, force him to be in the pocket, and play quarterback. That’s exactly what Michigan State did,” Meyer said.

Meyer then showed four plays where Michigan threw incompletions. The big problem he pointed to was Michigan’s receivers not getting open.

“The common theme on all four plays is none of the receivers were really open. The receivers are not open. They’re just not doing a good job. You can’t just all throw this on Joe Milton. I’m not sure they’ve completed a vertical pass yet. But there’s a common theme: wide receivers are covered.”

Meyer then listed off some of the receivers Michigan has had in the past who were able to get separation and make plays, but he doesn’t see that with this year’s team. If the 1-1 Wolverines want to start winning, they need some receivers who can get open.

Yes, we know Meyer does not like Michigan, but that does not mean his commentary against the Wolverines is biased. Michigan State also got some help by this key play that was not reviewed.