Ex-Florida star explains why Urban Meyer will succeed in NFL

February 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Urban Meyer

One of Urban Meyer’s former players at Florida shared some tweets on Tuesday in support of his former coach.

Brandon Spikes, who was a linebacker at Florida from 2006-2009, backed Meyer ahead of the coach’s first season with the Jaguars. He lauded Meyer for his passion, enthusiasm and discipline.

Spikes also shared how much Meyer cares about his players and predicted Jacksonville will make the playoffs soon.

Meyer has never previously coached in the NFL, but he was wildly successful in college. He built up programs at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and then Ohio State, winning national championships at the latter two stops. Spikes thinks that will translate to the NFL.

Just don’t let this former NFL star see Spikes’ comments.

