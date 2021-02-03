Ex-Florida star explains why Urban Meyer will succeed in NFL

One of Urban Meyer’s former players at Florida shared some tweets on Tuesday in support of his former coach.

Brandon Spikes, who was a linebacker at Florida from 2006-2009, backed Meyer ahead of the coach’s first season with the Jaguars. He lauded Meyer for his passion, enthusiasm and discipline.

Congratulations 2 @CoachUrbanMeyer and the @jaguars. Urb is easily one of the best coaches 2 ever coach the game of football. The passion, enthusiasm and discipline he brings 2 a team is unparalleled. It was an absolute honor playing 4 coach at my time in @gatorsfb and know pic.twitter.com/rcJmBSuu4n — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) February 2, 2021

Spikes also shared how much Meyer cares about his players and predicted Jacksonville will make the playoffs soon.

I know u will see the jags in the playoffs very soon with @CoachUrbanMeyer at the helm. Congrats again coach! Love ya! #nfl #Jaguars — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) February 2, 2021

Meyer has never previously coached in the NFL, but he was wildly successful in college. He built up programs at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and then Ohio State, winning national championships at the latter two stops. Spikes thinks that will translate to the NFL.

