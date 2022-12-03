USC DB Calen Bullock crushed on Twitter for poor tackling effort
USC defensive back Calen Bullock was crushed on Twitter for his poor tackling effort against Utah on Friday night.
The Utes won the Pac-12 Championship Game 47-24 over the Trojans. They impressively came back from down 17-3 to win the game. The Utes rattled off 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn things into a blowout.
Early in the fourth quarter, Utah scored on a 60-yard pass to Thomas Yassmin to make it 34-24, which was a huge turning point. Yassmin just ran through Bullock on the play and embarrassed the Trojans defensive back.
THE YAC MAN!! @TYassmin21
Fans watching the game couldn’t believe how badly Bullock was pushed around by Yassmin.
No. 7 tackling for USC tonight pic.twitter.com/i0IiYriDlG
Number 7 for USC just got put in a body bag 😂
No. 7 for USC lost the Oklahoma drill there.
Whoever number 7 is for USC needs to do some serious tackling drills
7 for usc a tackling dummmy out there
USC football would have been better off with a traffic cone playing free safety instead of Calen Bullock, bro has gotten truck stocked the last 3 drives for Tuddys lol #pac12championship
That was brutal. But it wasn’t the only time Bullock looked bad.
He was also run over by Micah Bernard on Utah’s final touchdown.
👀 @Utah_Football 🤝 End Zones
TOUCHDOWN UTES‼️ pic.twitter.com/kbHeg27agg
Bullock was unable to make the tackle on Ja’Quinden Jackson too.
ANOTHA ONE 🔥@leg3ndaryjaay and @Utah_Football ARE ROLLIN' 😤 pic.twitter.com/oczQ2h2fvM
What a brutal game for No. 7 for USC.