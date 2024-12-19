USC Football finally gets some good news

The USC Trojans are finally getting some good news this postseason.

Defensive back Kamari Ramsey announced on Thursday that he will be returning to the Trojans for next season. That’s big news considering Ramsey could have left for the NFL Draft and likely been ranked highly as a safety.

“After much prayer and discussion, I’ve decided that there’s more I want to accomplish with my teammates,” Ramsey wrote in his statement. I’m excited to run out of the Coliseum tunnel again next season wearing the Cardinal and Gold.”

Ramsey, who is a third-year sophomore, has 53 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks this season. He played his first two years at UCLA before transferring to join the crosstown rivals and remain with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

This is significant for USC. The Trojans just lost Zachariah and Zion Branch to the transfer portal. Urban Meyer had just talked about the need for USC to regain some momentum. Having Ramsey announce his return, plus having an upcoming bowl game against Texas A&M with the opportunity to get a victory, could send the Trojans into the offseason with some positive momentum.