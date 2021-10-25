USC reportedly not giving up on landing notable ex-Pac 12 coach

The USC Trojans continue to eye big names in their search for a new head coach, including one former Pac-12 rival.

According to Scott Roussel of Football Scoop, USC athletic director Mike Bohn is particularly intrigued with two candidates for the school’s vacant head coaching position. One is Penn State’s James Franklin, as has been widely reported.

The other is former Washington coach Chris Petersen. The 57-year-old is in his second year away from coaching after abruptly leaving Washington following the 2019 season. Petersen has long been eyed by USC, but has never accepted their overtures.

As recently as September, Petersen sounded uninterested in the USC job. Perhaps that’s changed, or perhaps the Trojans think they can change his mind. The appeal is that USC wouldn’t have to go through any hurdles to land Petersen, as he’s not attached to any program. He also has ample Pac-12 experience with Washington.

Franklin is appealing, but the Trojans appear to have competition there. The door may be open to wild card candidates as well.

Photo: Jul 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Huskies coach Chris Petersen during Pac-12 football media day at Hollywood & Highland. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports