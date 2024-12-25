USF pulls off epic 93-yard kick return TD in Hawaii Bowl

South Florida on Tuesday pulled off a mini Christmas miracle midway through the Hawaii Bowl.

South Florida led San Jose State 14-7 just before the two-minute timeout at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. USF’s Ta’Ron Keith lined up to receive the kick return.

Keith caught the ball at USF’s 7-yard line. The Bulls’ returner faked a handoff to wide receiver JeyQuan Smith before bursting through the middle of the field.

The sleight of hand may have fooled the Spartans defenders just enough for Keith to break free. Keith broke a few tackles near midfield before running all the way to the end zone for a 93-yard kick return touchdown.

USF carried a 21-10 lead into the halftime break.

Keith is the Bulls’ third-string running back and leads the team with seven kick returns before Tuesday’s Hawaii Bowl.

Keith spent his first four college football seasons at Bowling Green before moving to South Florida for the 2024 campaign. Tuesday’s highlight play was the second kick return TD of his career and his first in a Bulls uniform.