Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet

December 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kyle Whittingham looks ahead

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches warm up prior to a game against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well.

Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.

After the win, the Utes trolled USC quarterback Caleb Williams via Twitter.

Williams puts messages on his fingernails before games. Prior to Friday’s game, he had letters on his fingernails spelling out “F— Utah.”

The Utes edited the photo to have the fingernails say “Back Back.” They added the USC fight on sign in their tweet to make it say “back 2 back.”

Yes, Utah is the back-to-back Pac-12 champion. They’re also big social media winners too.

