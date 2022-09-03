Video: Arizona has huge blooper on punt in end zone

The Arizona Wildcats looked much better on Saturday than they have in recent years, except for one really embarrassing play.

Arizona was leading 31-10 in the third quarter of their game against San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs pinned the Wildcats at the three following a punt. Arizona actually went backwards from there and had to punt on a 4th-and-12 from their 1.

Things only got worse as Kyle Ostendorp’s punt went off the arm of one of his protectors and was recovered by San Diego State in the end zone for a touchdown.

Arizona's punter got his punt blocked by his own teammate LMAOOOOOO! SDSU recovered for a TD! pic.twitter.com/zJymL5u9DA — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 3, 2022

That was embarrassing.

On that play, Arizona much more resembled the team that went 1-16 over the last two seasons than the one that beat San Diego State 38-20.

Now Arizona just has to get their punting from their end zone squared away.