Video: Arizona fans rush the field after first win since 2019

Arizona fans on Saturday finally got to celebrate a win, and they did not miss the opportunity.

Arizona beat Cal 10-3 at home for their first win of the season following a 0-8 start. After the victory, many of the fans in attendance rushed the field:

The streak is over as Arizona wins 10-3 and the fans have rushed the field. pic.twitter.com/RS4clZi2i1 — Troy Hutchison (@THutch1995) November 6, 2021

This was a big win for the Wildcats. Their previous win was Oct. 5, 2019 at Colorado. That season, Arizona began 4-1. Then quarterback Khalil Tate got hurt, and it was all downhill as they finished on a seven-game losing streak.

Last season, Arizona went 0-5, and head coach Kevin Sumlin was fired following a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State. Under new coach Jedd Fisch this season, the team was 0-8 until winning Saturday.

Arizona’s offense wasn’t great once again, but their defense actually came up big against a shorthanded Cal team. Cal was playing without many top players, including quarterback Chase Garbers, due to COVID rules.

This is a disappointing loss for the now 3-6 Cal Golden Bears, who were coming off a nice win over Oregon State.