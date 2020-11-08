Video: Clemson WR Cornell Powell drops huge F-bomb celebrating TD

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell dropped a huge F-bomb while celebrating the team’s touchdown in overtime on Saturday night against Notre Dame.

D.J. Uiagalelei rushed for a touchdown to make it 40-34 Clemson in the first overtime. After his score, Powell was heard celebrating in front of a TV camera by yelling “they can’t f— with us,” (message censored by LBS).

NBC announcer Mike Tirico apologized for Powell’s language on the celebration.

The play had to be reviewed before being confirmed as a touchdown, which was no surprise given all the reviews in the game.

Powell had a big game with 6 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, but Clemson lost 47-40 in two overtimes.