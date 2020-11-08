Video: Clemson WR Cornell Powell drops huge F-bomb celebrating TD
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell dropped a huge F-bomb while celebrating the team’s touchdown in overtime on Saturday night against Notre Dame.
D.J. Uiagalelei rushed for a touchdown to make it 40-34 Clemson in the first overtime. After his score, Powell was heard celebrating in front of a TV camera by yelling “they can’t f— with us,” (message censored by LBS).
"They can't f*** with uuuuussssssss!" pic.twitter.com/103Wa1rr0d
— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) November 8, 2020
NBC announcer Mike Tirico apologized for Powell’s language on the celebration.
The play had to be reviewed before being confirmed as a touchdown, which was no surprise given all the reviews in the game.
Powell had a big game with 6 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, but Clemson lost 47-40 in two overtimes.