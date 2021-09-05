Video: DJ Uiagalelei’s first career turnover was a costly one

DJ Uiagalelei handled the ball well for Clemson during his action over nine games as a freshman last season. But it didn’t take long for that to change in 2021.

Uiagalelei on Saturday committed his first career turnover during Clemson’s game against Georgia in Charlotte. It was a costly one.

Clemson had the ball at the Georgia 30 with around three minutes left in the second quarter. Uiagalelei had four receivers and was in a shotgun formation for third-and-4. He tried to throw the ball to his inside man who was running a short in route, but there was a big problem. Bulldogs senior defensive back Christopher Smith stepped in and intercepted the pass. That wasn’t all — he returned it 74 yards for a touchdown.

Ouch.

Clemson went from thinking they were going to take the lead to losing 7-0. What a rough break.