Video: Eli Manning beat Arch Manning in juggling competition

Arch Manning has quite a ways to go to reach the level of football success that his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning achieved. The same can apparently be said for the rising high school senior’s juggling skills.

On Tuesday, Eli Manning tweeted a video showing himself and Arch Manning juggling three apples apiece in what looked to be a convenience store. Eli and Arch were in a dead heat at the start, but Arch began losing his balance and ultimately dropped at least one of his apples off-camera.

“Rookie!!” Eli wrote.

Arch Manning, the top player in the 2023 class, announced last month that he was committing to Texas. His commitment has helped the Longhorns land numerous prospects to bolster their recruiting class.

Luckily for Arch, he may not be thrown into the fire during his rookie collegiate season. Quinn Ewers, a highly-touted redshirt freshman who transferred to Texas from Ohio State, seems likely to start for the Longhorns in 2022 and 2023. One former Texas quarterback said that redshirting his first year at the school helped him to understand what it took to be a success at the position.

Redshirting in 2023 will give Arch some more time to adjust to the college game, and perhaps some additional time to sharpen his juggling skills.

H/T TMZ Sports