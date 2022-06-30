 Skip to main content
Arch Manning having huge impact on Texas recruiting

June 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff put a ton of effort into recruiting Arch Manning, and their hard work has allowed them to land a lot more than just the top quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.

Since Manning announced his commitment to Texas last Thursday, the Longhorns have received verbal commitments from several other notable recruits. Six of those players — four offensive linemen and two wide receivers — are on the offensive side of the ball. Connor Stroh, a 345-pound guard and the 17th-ranked lineman in the state of Texas, told Orangebloods.com earlier this year that he had his sights on blocking for Manning in college. He gave Texas a verbal commitment on Sunday.

Four-star wide receivers Johntay Cook II and Jonah Wilson also committed to Texas shortly after Manning announced his decision. Cook made it clear that Manning joining the Longhorns was a factor.

With Manning and his fellow commits on board, Texas has now claimed the top spot in Rivals’ recruiting class rankings for the class of 2023.

Manning’s high school coach had high praise for Sarkisian and the head coach’s staff after Arch officially chose Texas. The results on the field are what will matter, but there is no question the program has done an excellent job in the recruiting department in recent months.

