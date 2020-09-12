 Skip to main content
Video: Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was on fire

September 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Florida Gators

There was a fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville on Saturday, though it was quickly put out.

Video showed smoke coming out of the stadium from the fire.

Firefighters later entered on the second level of the stadium to fight the fire.

According to WCJB reporter Claudia Bellofatto, the fire was a dumpster fire on the third level that was later contained. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Florida is not set to begin its college football season until Sept. 26. Its first home game of the season is scheduled for Oct. 3 against South Carolina.

