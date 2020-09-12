Video: Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was on fire

There was a fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville on Saturday, though it was quickly put out.

Video showed smoke coming out of the stadium from the fire.

Firefighters later entered on the second level of the stadium to fight the fire.

GFD seems to be entering the second level via fire ladder. pic.twitter.com/jKQDW4L1d0 — Doves Cry Too (@dovescrytoo) September 12, 2020

According to WCJB reporter Claudia Bellofatto, the fire was a dumpster fire on the third level that was later contained. Nobody was injured in the fire.

UPDATE: GFR and University of Florida has confirmed: it was a dumpster fire on the 3rd level. No one was injured and the the fire has been contained. — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) September 12, 2020

Florida is not set to begin its college football season until Sept. 26. Its first home game of the season is scheduled for Oct. 3 against South Carolina.