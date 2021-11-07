Video: Fox runs loose on the field during Arizona State-USC game

The beginning of the Arizona State-USC game on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz. had some added excitement thanks to an animal on the field.

Yes, about three minutes into the game, a fox appeared on the field. It darted around the field before leaping over the wall and running up the stairs through the stands.

Did you see the quickness and agility of that fox? Sign ’em up right away! You just can’t coach speed like that.

Some people couldn’t believe the announcers thought it might have been a cat on the field. Keep in mind that those who were confused about the animal were likely well over 100 feet away, making it tough to see. From a distance, the fox probably looked like a cat.