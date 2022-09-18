Video: Houston’s Joseph Manjack, Sam Brown Jr get into altercation on sidelines

Kansas has become such a force on the football field that they’re causing opponents to fight among themselves.

The Jayhawks beat Houston 48-30 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 and drop the Cougars to 1-2. Early in the third quarter, Houston was down 28-14 but near the goal line. Freshman wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. was cheap-shotted and retaliated, so he was flagged for a personal foul.

His teammate, Joseph Manjack IV, was ticked off over the penalty and shoved Brown on the sideline. Brown grabbed Manjack by the facemask, and the two went to the ground before being separated.

Kansas Jayhawks playing so good they making Houston Cougars Sam Davis & Joseph Manjack fight on sidelines…#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/pI3byIWps1 — Eric Bryan Reinholtz (@ericjerseyvill) September 17, 2022

Houston ended up scoring on the drive to make it 28-21, but they couldn’t stop Kansas on defense.

After the game, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said that Manjack was wrong for his actions. He said that Manjack is a “fierce competitor” and was upset over the penalty, especially since they emphasized avoiding such dumb mistakes.

Dana Holgorsen explains what happened with the altercation between @UHCougarFB WR’s Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/aiH6TaLRVH — James Mueller (@jdm2186) September 18, 2022

Ultimately, Holgorsen said Manjack was “dead wrong” and shouldn’t have done it.

Dana Holgorsen says Joseph Manjack Jr. “was wrong and he knows it” for sideline incident with Sam Brown. They hugged it out and are good, Holgorsen said — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) September 18, 2022

Manjack, a transfer from USC, had three catches for 25 yards. Brown did not have a catch in the game.