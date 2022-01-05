Video: Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner gets penalty for starting fight

It’s not often that you see a kicker get a penalty for starting something with the opponent, but that was the case on Tuesday night.

Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner was tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter of the Texas Bowl. Zentner had made an extra point to increase the Wildcats’ lead over LSU to 28-7. Afterwards, he seemed to have some sort of complaint and got into it with LSU defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory.

Zentner could be seen giving Guillory a bump and then sticking his hand in Guillory’s facemask.

6’2 211 pound Kansas State Kicker Ty Zentner is out here starting fights 326 pound Jacobian Guillory 💀 #TexasBowl #LSUvsKSU pic.twitter.com/jgcNxLAmMs — Johnny Sher (@thesportshare) January 5, 2022

Though Guillory pushed back, only Zentner was called for a penalty. The kicker’s unsportsmanlike conduct pushed Kansas State back to their 20 on the kickoff.

There was a bit of tension between the programs before the game. The sides got into a little skirmish ahead of the bowl game:

You know stakes are high when it comes to the Taxact Texas Bowl. That brings out the best in the players.