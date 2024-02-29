Video of Kentucky players fighting in locker room goes viral

A video of some Kentucky Wildcats football players fighting in the locker room went viral on Wednesday.

The video is old but has surfaced on social media for the first time. The video captures two Kentucky players going at it inside the team’s locker room. The players trade weak slap-like punches before Jeremy Flax, who is in the blue skull-cap, grabs his opponent, lifts him up, and suplexes him. Flax’s suplex put his teammate on the ground, with the person’s face hitting the floor.

EAT

SLEEP

SUPLEX

REPEAT https://t.co/vpUzedY5Ly — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 28, 2024

Other Kentucky players then stepped in to stop the fighting between them after Flax achieved the takedown and started raining some punches.

There is no consensus regarding when that fight took place, but it’s definitely old given that Flax is no longer on the team and preparing for the NFL Draft.

And while nobody is going to condone a player suplexing his teammate’s face into the ground, football players wrestling/fighting in a locker room is not completely uncommon. Videos of said fighting going public is a different story.