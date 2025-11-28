Video of Mississippi State fan taking Trinidad Chambliss’ jersey emerges

Mississippi State fans broke into the Ole Miss locker room ahead of Friday’s Egg Bowl in Starkville, Miss., and they stole Trinidad Chambliss’ jersey. They might have gotten away with it too, if they hadn’t filmed themselves in the act and shared the videos on social media.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said in an interview prior to the Rebels’ 38-19 win over the Bulldogs that there were two break-ins into the Ole Miss locker room. The first allegedly occurred around 10 pm on Thursday night. The second allegedly occurred around 3 am on Friday. During that second incident, Chambliss’ jersey was stolen.

Old Row Sports shared some videos via their X channel on Friday of the theft. One video shows someone walking into the visiting locker room and taking Chambliss’ jersey. Another video shows a person doing some lewd acts with the jersey.

The door to the locker room didn’t even appear to be fully closed, making it very easy for someone to enter. None of this helped Mississippi State though.

The Rebels won the game easily to achieve their first ever 11-win regular season. The Rebels are in position to make the College Football Playoff, but they’re expected to lose their head coach before that happens.

Recording yourself on video committing the theft sure is one way to get yourself identified.