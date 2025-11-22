LSU’s contract offer to Lane Kiffin has been revealed

The LSU Tigers are preparing a contract offer that they hope Lane Kiffin cannot refuse.

LSU’s offer for Kiffin is expected to be for 7 years and as much as $98 million, according to Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports. That would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football at $14 million per year, though it has not been officially offered to the Ole Miss coach yet.

The proposal is likely to include promises to make LSU competitive in both revenue sharing and NIL money, as has been previously reported. Most of Kiffin’s salary would come in the form of outside money and incentives.

The reported contract would be a big raise for Kiffin, who is currently making $9 million at Ole Miss. Presumably, the Rebels will also be prepared to offer him a significant raise to stay in his current job, though it is not clear if they would offer a financial figure that matches what LSU is prepared to put on the table.

The school clearly was not scared off of major financial commitments by Brian Kelly, who was fired less than halfway through a 10-year, $95 million contract. The proposed offer to Kiffin is actually worth more annually than Kelly was getting.

Kiffin himself has been largely silent about where he will coach in 2026, though people are looking for signs everywhere they can find them. He is expected to make a decision about his future by next Saturday.