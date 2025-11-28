Lane Kiffin says Mississippi State fans broke into Ole Miss locker room

Mississippi State fans have been waiting all season for their team’s huge rivalry game against Ole Miss, and they found an interesting way to send a message the night before the showdown.

Prior to kickoff of the Egg Bowl on Friday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin revealed that the Rebels have had an issue this week with Mississippi State fans breaking into their locker room. Kiffin said Ole Miss reported to Mississippi State that people had been breaking into the visiting locker room to steal items, and Mississippi State said they would address the situation.

Apparently Mississippi State did not address it effectively enough. Kiffin says that longtime Ole Miss equipment manager Ken Crain decided to install secret cameras in the locker room, and they captured footage of fans stealing Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ jersey early Friday morning.

“This will be a great game today. It’s a very passionate rivalry. Shoot, at 10 o’clock last night … luckily, our great Ken Crain, our equipment manager, put secret cameras in our locker room so we could watch Mississippi State break into our locker room and start stealing things,” Kiffin said. “We reported it to Mississippi State and they said, ‘We’ll put security.’ And how about this — at 3 o’clock in the morning they break in again and take Trinidad’s jersey, so I guess you expect nothing less from these people.”

Kiffin has a record of 4-1 against Mississippi State since he became the head coach at Ole Miss. His only loss in the rivalry came in 2022.

There have been a ton of rumors about Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to take either the LSU or Florida head coach job. Kiffin even made Rebels fans panic with one of his recent social media posts. The 50-year-old coach has deliberately stopped short of committing to Ole Miss beyond the current season, which might be a ploy to get more money. Or, it is possible that Kiffin is actually planning to leave for an SEC rival.

For now, Kiffin is trying to lead Ole Miss to its first ever College Football Playoff appearance. A win over Mississippi State would secure the Rebels a spot in the tournament. Bulldogs fans wanted to make life as difficult as possible for Kiffin and company, even if it meant a little breaking and entering.